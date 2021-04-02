Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Declines By 19.7%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 743,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock valued at $84,918,834 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.