Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 49.1%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

RGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

