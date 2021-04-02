Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Grows By 43.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,184.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF remained flat at $$19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

