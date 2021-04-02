Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Grows By 43.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,184.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF remained flat at $$19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Further Reading: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.