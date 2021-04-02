Short Interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Grows By 47.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,877,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

