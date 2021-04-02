Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 44.7%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

XPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,179,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,088. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

