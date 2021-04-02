Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Drops By 15.4%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. Standex International has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

