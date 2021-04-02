Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Grows By 52.7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 4,908,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

