Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

