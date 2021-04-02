Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
