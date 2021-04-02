Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.