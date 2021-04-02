SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

