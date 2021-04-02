Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6015 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

