Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

NYSE SNAP opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Snap has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

