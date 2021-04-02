Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.59.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.79 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average is $274.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock valued at $248,313,910 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

