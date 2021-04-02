Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 159,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Solar Capital by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solar Capital by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a PE ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. Analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

