South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

