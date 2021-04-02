South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in South State by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 46.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist upped their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

