Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SMBC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.