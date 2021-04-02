Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 826,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.50 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

