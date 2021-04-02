Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00052211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00664335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

