Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

The Fly

