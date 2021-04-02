Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

SQ opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

