Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,215 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $188.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

