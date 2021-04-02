Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,984 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medpace by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,972,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,306,627 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average of $136.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

