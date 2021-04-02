Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Masimo stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $176.01 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

