Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,856 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

