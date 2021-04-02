Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 103,723 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

