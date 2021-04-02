Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

