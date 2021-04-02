Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Skechers U.S.A. Put Options (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,769 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 729% compared to the average volume of 334 put options.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 2,124,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

