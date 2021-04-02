STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.