Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $156.92 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

