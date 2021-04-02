Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,222 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

