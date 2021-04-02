SUN Reaches Market Cap of $190.32 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. SUN has a total market cap of $190.32 million and $263.57 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $38.92 or 0.00065233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,183 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.