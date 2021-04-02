Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.56

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and traded as low as $23.76. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 511 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

There is no company description available for Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit