SunPower’s (SPWR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

