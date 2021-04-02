Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 2,626 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

