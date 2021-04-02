SVB Leerink Raises 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $62.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 89bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.