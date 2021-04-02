SVB Leerink Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $144.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 666.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

