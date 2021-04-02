Symmetry Partners LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

