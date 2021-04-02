Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,160 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 25.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $527,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.