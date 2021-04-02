SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $117.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.