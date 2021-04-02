T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $2.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,256. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.