Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

