TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 14,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 623,683 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

