Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.38.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.41 and a 1 year high of C$29.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

