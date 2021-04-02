Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4.5%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 2,210,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,305,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit