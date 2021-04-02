Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 2,210,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,305,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

