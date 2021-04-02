The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and The Bank of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Berkeley Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Princeton pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of The Bank of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Berkeley Group and The Bank of Princeton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $2.43 billion 3.34 $519.43 million $3.97 16.82 The Bank of Princeton $63.10 million 3.05 $10.41 million $1.54 18.47

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of Princeton. The Berkeley Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Princeton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Berkeley Group and The Bank of Princeton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 3 4 3 0 2.00 The Bank of Princeton 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Bank of Princeton has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given The Bank of Princeton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Princeton is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

The Berkeley Group beats The Bank of Princeton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties in New Jersey, and additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

