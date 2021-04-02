The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of The Charles Schwab worth $286,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.