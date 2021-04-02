The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 62.2% in March

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

NYSE:SZC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

