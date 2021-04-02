The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 28,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.69.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.