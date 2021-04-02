The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GT. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

